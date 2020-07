July 2 (Reuters) - Anteris Technologies Ltd:

* CONTINUES TO MEET ITS OPERATIONS SCHEDULE DESPITE IMPACT OF COVID-19 GLOBAL RESTRICTIONS

* COMMITTED TO CONCLUDING PARTNERSHIP DEALS FOR TAVR DEVELOPMENT THIS YEAR

* WILL END THE YEAR ACHIEVING ALL MILESTONES SET FOR 2020

* IN 2020 AIMS TO CONCLUDE PARTNERSHIP DEALS FOR SUPPLY OF ADAPT TISSUE