April 25 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp:

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM AND AMGP REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 REVENUE $229 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $207.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM GP LP QTRLY ANTERO MIDSTREAM LOW PRESSURE GATHERING & COMPRESSION VOLUMES OF 1,835 MMCF/D & 1,413 MMCF/D, UP 11% & 37%, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: