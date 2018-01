BRIEF-Antero Midstream Forecasts 2018 Net Income Of $435 Mln To $480 Mln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp:

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM AND AMGP HOST ANALYST DAY, ANNOUNCE 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM TARGETS AND PROVIDE 2017 UPDATE

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SEES ‍CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $650 MILLION​

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - NET INCOME FOR 2018 IS FORECAST TO BE $435 MILLION TO $480 MILLION

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 IS FORECAST TO BE $705 MILLION TO $755 MILLION

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SEES ‍DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR 2018 IS FORECAST TO BE $575 MILLION TO $625 MILLION​