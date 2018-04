April 30 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream GP LP:

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM GP LP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PETER DEA TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ANTERO MIDSTREAM GP LP - PETER’S APPOINTMENT TO BOARD BRINGS ITS SIZE TO EIGHT TOTAL DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)