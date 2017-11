Nov 1 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Gp Lp

* Qtrly net income increased by 15% to $81 million, or $0.33 per limited partner unit compared to the prior year quarter

* Says declared a cash distribution of $0.34 per unit in Q3 2017, that represents a 6% increase sequentially - SEC filing

* Qtrly ‍total revenue of $193.6 million versus $150.5 million