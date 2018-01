BRIEF-Antero Resources Hosts Analyst Day

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* ANTERO RESOURCES HOSTS ANALYST DAY, ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE, EXTENDS LONG-TERM TARGETS AND PROVIDES 2017 UPDATE

* - SEES NET DAILY PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE ABOUT 2.7 BCFE/D IN 2018

* ANTERO RESOURCES - EXPECT TO FULLY FUND 2018 STAND-ALONE E&P DRILLING AND COMPLETION CAPITAL WITH STAND-ALONE E&P ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW

* - TARGETING CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW OF $1.6 BILLION THROUGH FIVE-YEAR PERIOD ENDING 2022

* ‍ANTERO‘S CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $1.45 BILLION​

* ANTERO RESOURCES - PRELIMINARY Q4 AVERAGE NET DAILY GAS EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 2,347 MMCFE/D

* ANTERO RESOURCES - 2018 NET LIQUIDS PRODUCTION FORECAST TO INCREASE ABOUT 23% TO AN AVERAGE OF 130,000 BBL/D

* ANTERO RESOURCES - SEES MODEST INCREASE IN CASH PRODUCTION EXPENSES DUE TO INCREASE IN TRANSPORTATION EXPENSES