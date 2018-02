BRIEF-Antero Resources Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.23

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* ANTERO RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.54

* QTRLY ‍NET DAILY GAS EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION AVERAGED 2,347 MMCFE/D (27% LIQUIDS), AN 18% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍REDUCING 2018 NET MARKETING EXPENSE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.125 PER MCFE (FROM A RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.15 MCFE)​

* ‍FORECASTING A Q1 2018 NET MARKETING GAIN​

* ‍Q1 2018 NET PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE FLAT WITH Q4 2017 NET PRODUCTION​

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO MEET ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.7 BCFE/D​

* ‍RECOGNIZED A DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF $428 MILLION IN Q4 PRIMARILY DUE TO REMEASUREMENT OF CO'S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY​