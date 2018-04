BRIEF-Antero Resources Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.05

April 25 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp:

* ANTERO RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.028 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $914.1 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTERO RESOURCES - QTRLY NET DAILY GAS EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION AVERAGED A RECORD 2,376 MMCFE/D (26% LIQUIDS), AN 11% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* QTRLY LIQUIDS PRODUCTION AVERAGED 102,798 BBL/D, A 4% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD