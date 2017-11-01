BRIEF-Antero Resources reports third quarter financial results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp
* Antero Resources reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $251 million
* Q3 revenue view $801 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net daily gas equivalent production averaged a record 2,317 MMcfe/d, a 24% increase over prior year quarter
* Antero Resources Corp - Antero is targeting a compound annual production growth rate of 20% over four year period of 2017 to 2020
* Antero Resources - $1.3 billion targeted drilling, completion capital program in 2018 reflects third consecutive year of maintaining flat capital program
* Antero Resources Corp - has entered into a new upstream credit facility with a borrowing base of $4.5 billion and lender commitments of $2.5 billion
* Antero Resources Corp - lender commitments were reduced by $1.5 billion from previous commitments of $4.0 billion
* Antero Resources Corp - during Q3 of 2017, Antero’s realized natural gas price was negatively impacted by contract disputes with two counterparties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: