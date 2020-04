BRIEF-Antevenio FY EBIT Turns To Loss Of 1.4 Million Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - Antevenio SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 FULL-YEAR EARNINGS

* COVID-19: SINCE MID-MARCH, CAMPAIGNS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED OR POSTPONED, PARTICULARLY IN TRAVEL, CONSUMER FINANCE, AUTOMOBILE AND LEISURE SECTORS

* FY EBIT LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO OFFSET EXPECTED DECLINE IN REVENUES, COST-SAVING PLAN HAS BEEN LAUNCHED TO MINIMISE COSTS AND ELIMINATE NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENSES

* ANTEVENIO RECORDED A 14% CONTRACTION IN 2019 REVENUES TO EUR 25.9M

* FY OPERATING INCOME SHOWED A LOSS OF €1.36 MILLION, COMPARED WITH PROFIT OF €2.87 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AT 31 DEC 2019 REMAINS HEALTHY WITH €2.8M OF CASH, NET OF FINANCIAL DEBT

* PLANS TO INTENSIFY SYNERGIES WITH ISP DIGITAL CONTINUE AND ARE CURRENTLY BEING REASSESSED IN VIEW OF PROFOUND CHANGES TAKING PLACE IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY AS A RESULT OF THE CRISIS