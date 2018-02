Feb 5 (Reuters) - ANTEVENIO SA:

* JOSHUA NOVICK TO LEAVE THE GROUP AT THE END OF JUNE 2018

* PABLO PÉREZ GARCÍA-VILLOSLADA AND FERNANDO GÁRATE TO TAKE ON JOSHUA NOVICK PRIOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND WILL CO-LEAD THE CO

* JESÚS MERA TO BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER IN CHARGE OF MARKETING

* GROUP ANTICIPATES A PROFITABLE GROWTH FOR 2017‍​