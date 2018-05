May 10 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER DEEPTI JAIN TO LEAD INGENIORX

* ANTHEM INC - CONDUCTING EXTERNAL SEARCH TO FILL INGENIORX CEO ROLE FOLLOWING DEPARTURE OF BRIAN GRIFFIN, WHO HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY