BRIEF-Anthem Extends Cost Share Waivers For Covid-19 Treatment Through December 31

June 4 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM INC - EXTENDING COST SHARE WAIVERS FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2020

* ANTHEM INC - SELF-INSURED EMPLOYERS WHO PREVIOUSLY CHOSE TO ADOPT COST SHARING WAIVERS FOR TREATMENT CAN CHOOSE TO EXTEND WAIVERS

* ANTHEM INC - UNTIL SEPTEMBER 30, 2020, ANTHEM’S HEALTH PLAN AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO ALLOW EXPANDED TELEHEALTH COVERAGE

* ANTHEM INC - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING PRIOR AUTHORIZATION REQUIREMENTS FOR RESPIRATORY SERVICES AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CRITICAL TO COVID-19 TREATMENT

* ANTHEM - CO’S HEALTH PLAN AFFILIATES TEMPORARILY EXTENDING PRIOR AUTHORIZATIONS ON ELECTIVE INPATIENT, OUTPATIENT PROCEDURES, ISSUED BEFORE MAY 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: