June 9 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* INTEND TO REAFFIRM EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 TO BE GREATER THAN $21.00, INCLUDING ABOUT $1.30 PER SHARE OF NET UNFAVORABLE ITEMS

* EXCLUDING ITEMS, CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE GREATER THAN $22.30 FOR FY 2020

* NOW EXPECTS TO GENERATE ABOUT 70% OF ITS ADJUSTED EPS IN H1 2020

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $22.22 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text: (bit.ly/2A8qPyj) Further company coverage: