BRIEF-Anthem launches cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
November 14, 2017 / 1:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Anthem launches cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Anthem launches cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities

* Anthem Inc - ‍any and all offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2017​

* Anthem Inc - ‍commencement of cash tender offers for up to $600 million aggregate principal amount of its maximum tender offer notes​

* Anthem Inc - ‍offer for maximum tender offer notes will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 12, 2017​

* Anthem Inc - ‍commencement of cash tender offers for any and all of its any and all notes​

* Anthem Inc - ‍tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 7.000% notes due 2019​

* Anthem Inc - ‍launch public offering of its 3-year, 5-year, 7-year, 10-year and 30-year notes, new notes offering to close on or about Nov 21, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

