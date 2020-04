BRIEF-Anthem Posts Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $6.48

April 29 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.94 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 REVENUE $29.4 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $28.6 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $6.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BENEFIT EXPENSE RATIO WAS 84.2 PERCENT IN Q1 OF 2020, A DECREASE OF 20 BASIS POINTS FROM 84.4 PERCENT IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* QTRLY MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED 42.1 MILLION MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2020, AN INCREASE OF 1.3 MILLION MEMBERS

* FY 2020 GAAP NET INCOME EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $21.00 PER SHARE, INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $1.30 PER SHARE OF NET UNFAVORABLE ITEMS

* COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ALL OTHER PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE METRICS FOR 2020 UNTIL VISIBILITY IMPROVES DUE TO COVID-19

* FULL YEAR 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $22.30 PER SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $28.60 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $22.02 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: