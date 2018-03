March 13 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM - REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS‍​

* ANTHEM - REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2p74SH6) Further company coverage: