Feb 28 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM SAYS REMARKETED $1.25 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.90% REMARKETABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028

* ANTHEM-PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO PURCHASE U.S. TREASURY SECURITIES THAT WILL BE PLEDGED TO SECURE STOCK PURCHASE OBLIGATIONS OF HOLDERS OF CORPORATE UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: