BRIEF-Anthem Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $5.41

April 25 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS REFLECTING STRONG MEDICAL COST PERFORMANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.90 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $22.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $22.52 BILLION

* NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MILLION - 40.3 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

* MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MILLION MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BILLION

* BENEFIT EXPENSE RATIO WAS 81.5 PERCENT IN Q1 OF 2018, A DECREASE OF 220 BASIS POINTS FROM 83.7 PERCENT IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATING REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $91.0 - $92.0 BILLION

* FOR FY 2018, COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT UNDERLYING LOCAL GROUP MEDICAL COST TREND TO BE IN RANGE OF 6.0% PLUS/MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $15.12, REVENUE VIEW $91.34 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

"THROUGHOUT 2018, WE ARE PRIORITIZING INVESTMENTS TO CREATE A MORE FLEXIBLE INFRASTRUCTURE"