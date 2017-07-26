BRIEF-Anthem reports second quarter 2017 results

July 26 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $3.16

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.37

* Q2 revenue $22.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $22.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anthem Inc - ‍medical enrollment totaled about 40.4 million members at June 30, 2017, an increase of 0.6 million members​

* Anthem Inc - ‍company increased its Q3 2017 dividend to shareholders by $0.05 per share to $0.70 per share.​

* Anthem Inc - expects medical enrollment to grow by nearly 300 - 500 thousand members for full year 2017.

* Anthem Inc - ‍full year 2017 GAAP net income is now expected to be greater than $10.35​

* Anthem Inc - ‍benefit expense ratio was 86.1 percent in Q2 of 2017, an increase of 190 basis points from 84.2 percent in prior year quarter​

* Anthem Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company continues to expect underlying local group medical cost trend to be in range of 6.5 percent - 7.0 percent​

* Anthem Inc - FY ‍operating cash flow is expected to be greater than $3.5 billion​

* Anthem Inc - ‍full year adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $11.70​

* Anthem Inc - full year 2017 operating revenue is now expected to be in range of $88.5 - $89.5 billion

* Anthem Inc - ‍FY benefit expense ratio is expected to be in range of 87.0 percent plus or minus 30 basis points.​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anthem Inc - ‍FY medical membership is expected to be in range of 40.2 million - 40.4 million

* Anthem Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company continues to expect underlying local group medical cost trend to be in range of 6.5 percent - 7.0 percent​