BRIEF-Anthem Says Affiliated Health Plans Will Continue To Waive Copays For Diagnostic Test For Covid-19

March 27 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* AFFILIATED HEALTH PLANS WILL CONTINUE TO WAIVE COPAYS, COINSURANCE AND DEDUCTIBLES FOR DIAGNOSTIC TEST RELATED TO COVID-19

* ANTHEM HEALTH PLANS WILL SUSPEND SELECT PRIOR AUTHORIZATION REQUIREMENTS AND AUDIT PROTOCOLS

* RELAXING EARLY PRESCRIPTION REFILL LIMITS FOR MEMBERS WHO WISH TO RECEIVE A 30-DAY SUPPLY OF MOST MAINTENANCE MEDICATIONS

* ANTHEM’S AFFILIATED HEALTH PLANS WILL WAIVE ANY MEMBER COST SHARE UNTIL JUNE 14, 2020 FOR TELEHEALTH VISITS

* WILL COVER RESPIRATORY SERVICES FOR ACUTE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 ALONG WITH IN-NETWORK,OUT-OF-NETWORK COVERAGE FOR COVID-19 LABORATORY TESTING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: