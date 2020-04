April 7 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL RESOURCES FOR CONSUMERS, CARE PROVIDERS AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO DELIVER WHOLE HEALTH CARE SUPPORT AND RELIEF IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* ANTHEM - CO’S AFFILIATED HEALTH PLANS PROVIDING NO-COST ACCESS TO EAP INFORMATIONAL RESOURCES FOR 90 DAYS TO THOSE WHO DON’T ALREADY HAVE ACCESS

* ANTHEM - CO'S AFFILIATED HEALTH PLANS AND BEACON HEALTH OPTIONS HAVE JOINED WITH PSYCH HUB