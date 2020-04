BRIEF-Anthem Says COVID-19 Crisis Could Drive Shift In Consumers From Employer Market To Medicaid, ACA Segments - Conf Call

April 29 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM INC SAYS THE COVID-19 CRISIS COULD DRIVE AN UNPRECEDENTED SHIFT IN CONSUMERS FROM THE EMPLOYER MARKET INTO ITS MEDICAID AND ACA SEGMENTS - CONF CALL

* ANTHEM INC SAYS SECOND QUARTER BENEFIT EXPENSE RATIO IS EXPECTED TO BE WELL BELOW HISTORIC LEVELS - CONF CALL

* ANTHEM SAYS BENEFIT EXPENSE RATIO IS EXPECTED TO BE ELEVATED IN 2H 2020 AS ELECTIVE PROCEDURES RETURN - CONF CALL

* ANTHEM SAYS CONFIDENT AROUND ENDING THE YEAR AT THE MIDPOINT OF TARGET MARGIN RANGE OF 2% TO 4% FOR MEDICAID - CONF CALL

* ANTHEM SAYS INVESTMENT INCOME AND INTEREST EXPENSE TO BE A HEADWIND FOR THE REST OF 2020 - CONF CALL

* ANTHEM SAYS ABOUT 30% TO 40% OF ITS “ANNUAL MEDICAL EXPENSE” IS ESTIMATED TO BE RELATED TO DEFERRABLE ELECTIVE PROCEDURES - CONF CALL Further company coverage: