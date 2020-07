BRIEF-Anthem Says June Experience Suggests That Healthcare Utilization Recovered To Roughly 90% Of Baseline - Conf Call

July 29 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM SAYS JUNE EXPERIENCE, WHILE STILL EARLY, SUGGESTS THAT HEALTHCARE UTILIZATION RECOVERED TO ROUGHLY 90% OF BASELINE- CONF CALL

* ANTHEM EXPECTS INCREASED HEALTHCARE UTILIZATION TRENDS TO INCREASE MEDICAL LOSS RATIO BY A COUPLE HUNDRED BASIS POINTS IN 2H 2020 - CONF CALL

* ANTHEM CEO EXPECTS TO LOSE MORE COMMERCIAL LIVES AS UNEMPLOYMENT CONTINUES - CONF CALL

* ANTHEM SAYS INGENIORX NEW PRESCRIPTIONS FELL 10% TO 15% IN APRIL VERSUS YEAR EARLIER- CONF CALL