May 23 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM, INC. TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH

* ANTHEM INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ANTHEM INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

* ANTHEM INC - TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER