Sept 20 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Anthem to acquire HealthSun

* Says ‍financial terms of transaction were not disclosed​

* Says ‍transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2018​

* Says Anthem is acquiring HealthSun from a consortium of investors led by Summit Partners​

* Says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed. Acquisition is expected to close by end of 2017 and is subject to​ approvals