BRIEF-Anthem - Update On Covid-19 Testing And Care To Support Affiliated Health Plan Members

March 17 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* ANTHEM ISSUES UPDATES REGARDING COVID-19 TESTING AND CARE TO SUPPORT AFFILIATED HEALTH PLAN MEMBERS

* ANTHEM INC - WORKING TO ACCELERATE AVAILABILITY OF A CORONAVIRUS ASSESSMENT ON SYDNEY CARE MOBILE APP

* ANTHEM INC - AFFILIATED HEALTH PLANS WILL CONTINUE TO WAIVE COPAYS, COINSURANCE, DEDUCTIBLES FOR DIAGNOSTIC TEST RELATED TO COVID-19

* ANTHEM - RELAXING EARLY PRESCRIPTION REFILL LIMITS FOR MEMBERS WHO WISH TO RECEIVE 30-DAY SUPPLY OF MOST MAINTENANCE MEDICATIONS, WHERE PERMISSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: