BRIEF-Anthem’S Affiliated Health Plans Waive Member Costs For Covid-19 Testing

* ANTHEM’S AFFILIATED HEALTH PLANS WAIVE MEMBER COSTS FOR COVID-19 TESTING, WHILE SUPPORTING TELEHEALTH AND 90-DAY MAINTENANCE MEDICATION SUPPLY

* ANTHEM - TO ELIMINATE ADDITIONAL COSTS FOR MEMBERS IN AFFILIATED HEALTH PLANS WITH COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS SCREENING TEST AT NO OUT-OF-POCKET-COST

* ANTHEM INC - AFFILIATED COMPANIES ALSO CONFIRM THAT PRIOR AUTHORIZATION IS NOT REQUIRED FOR DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES RELATED TO COVID-19 TESTING

* ANTHEM - WAIVER OF COPAYS, COINSURANCE, DEDUCTIBLES & PRIOR AUTHORIZATION WILL EXTEND TO FOCUSED CORONAVIRUS SCREENING TEST USED TO DIAGNOSE COVID-19