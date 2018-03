BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals Reports Top Line Data From Result Phase 3 Clinical Study Of Sollpura

March 12 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS TOP LINE DATA FROM THE RESULT PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF SOLLPURA

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SOLLPURA DID ACHIEVE SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF COEFFICIENT OF NITROGEN ABSORPTION​

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SOLLPURA DID NOT ACHIEVE PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF COEFFICIENT OF FAT ABSORPTION

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF SOLLPURA TO BE DISCONTINUED

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ANTHERA TO EVALUATE ALL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​