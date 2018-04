BRIEF-Anthera Pharma's Board Approves Personnel Reorganization Plan

April 16 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOARD APPROVED & COMMENCED A MANAGEMENT & ADMINISTRATIVE PERSONNEL REORGANIZATION PLAN

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS TO ELIMINATE NON-ESSENTIAL SALARIED POSITIONS, WITH MAJORITY OF ELIMINATIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN APRIL 15 & APRIL 30, 2018

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO EXPECTS TO RECORD EXIT CHARGES, IN FORM OF TERMINATION BENEFITS OF ABOUT $1.2 MILLION

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - DECIDED TO ELIMINATE POSITIONS OF CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, & SENIOR VP, MANUFACTURING & POSITION OF SENIOR VP, MEDICAL SCIENCES