Feb 28 (Reuters) - Antibe Therapeutics Inc:

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT OF LAST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B DOSE-RANGING, EFFICACY STUDY OF LEAD DRUG, ATB-346

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS - CO ANTICIPATES RELEASE OF TOP-LINE RESULTS WITHIN SIX WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: