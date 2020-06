BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Data From Study For ATB-346

June 1 (Reuters) - Antibe Therapeutics Inc:

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B DOSE-RANGING, EFFICACY STUDY FOR ATB-346

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS - ATB-346 DEMONSTRATES SUPERIORITY TO PLACEBO IN REDUCING OSTEOARTHRITIS PAIN

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC - ATB-346 IS MORE POTENT THAN EXPECTED; LOWEST EFFECTIVE DOSE STILL TO BE ESTABLISHED

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS PIVOTAL PHASE 2/3 ADAPTIVE REGISTRATION TRIAL

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC - ATB-346, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2B DOSE-RANGING, EFFICACY STUDY

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC - ATB-346 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED DURING STUDY

* ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS - THERE WERE VERY FEW SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR EVENTS LEADING TO WITHDRAWAL OF TREATMENT IN STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: