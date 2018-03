BRIEF-Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved For Additional Indication Of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma In Japan

March 23 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC

* MERCK & CO INC - ‍HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK​

* MERCK & CO - NO CHANGES TO EISAI'S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK​