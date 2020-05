BRIEF-Antofagasta Says Continuing To Produce Copper At Or Close To Originally Expected Levels

May 20 (Reuters) - Antofagasta PLC:

* ANTOFAGASTA - OPERATIONS ARE CONTINUING TO PRODUCE COPPER AT OR CLOSE TO THEIR ORIGINALLY EXPECTED LEVELS OF PRODUCTION

* ANTOFAGASTA - ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF WORKFORCE CURRENTLY ON-SITE

* ANTOFAGASTA - LARGELY SUSPENDED LOS PELAMBRES EXPANSION AND OTHER GROWTH PROJECTS TO FURTHER LIMIT RISK OF INFECTION

* ANTOFAGASTA - COPPER PRICE DURING FIRST MONTHS OF THIS YEAR HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY UNCERTAINTY AROUND GLOBAL TRADE AND COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ANTOFAGASTA - REDUCED FINAL DIVIDEND AND SO TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR WILL NOW BE 17.8 CENTS PER SHARE