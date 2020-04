BRIEF-Antofagasta Says Its Ops On With Half Workforce

April 2 (Reuters) - Antofagasta PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* TO HELP PREVENT SPREAD OF INFECTION, OUR OPERATIONS ARE NOW OPERATING WITH ABOUT HALF OUR WORKFORCE

* TO DATE IMPACT ON PRODUCTION HAS BEEN LIMITED

* WORKFORCE AT LOS PELAMBRES EXPANSION PROJECT HAS BEEN REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 90%

* PELAMBRES EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BE KEPT ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE UNTIL CONDITIONS ARE DEEMED APPROPRIATE FOR IT TO RESTART

* FOUR OF OUR EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH VIRUS WHILE THEY WERE AWAY FROM WORK