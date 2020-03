March 20 (Reuters) - Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp:

* ANWORTH ANNOUNCES COMPANY UPDATES

* CO DELAYING DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND THAT WOULD TYPICALLY BE PAID ON APRIL 29, 2020

* ESTIMATE THAT BOOK VALUE IS DOWN APPROXIMATELY 15% IN CURRENT QUARTER, THROUGH MARCH 17, 2020