April 15 (Reuters) - Anxin Trust Co Ltd:

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT UP 3.51 PERCENT Y/Y AT 1.06 BILLION YUAN ($168.99 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 500 MILLION SHARES IN BOHAI LIFE, REPRESENTING 3.85 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2H1JaLk; bit.ly/2qEo1kz Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)