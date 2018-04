April 13 (Reuters) - ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd:

* ANB TO ISSUE 3 BILLION ORDINARY SHARES TO ITS IMMEDIATE SHAREHOLDER ANZ HOLDINGS NZ LTD AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF NZ$1.00 PER SHARE

* ANB WILL ALSO PAY NZ$3 BILLION OF DIVIDENDS ON ITS ORDINARY SHARES TO ANZH AT TIME OF SHARE ISSUES

* DIVIDENDS WILL REDUCE ANB'S RETAINED EARNINGS BY NZ$3 BILLION