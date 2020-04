April 2 (Reuters) - ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd :

* RBNZ INFORMS THAT LOCAL BANKS CANNOT PAY DIVIDENDS ON ORDINARY SHARES & SHOULD NOT REDEEM CAPITAL NOTES AT THIS TIME

* ACCORDINGLY CO NOT ALLOWED TO REDEEM NZ$500 MILLION MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED SECURITIES (CAPITAL NOTES)

* DECISION DOES NOT AFFECT ANB'S ABILITY TO PAY INTEREST ON CAPITAL NOTES