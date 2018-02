Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* ANZ FINALISES SALE OF SIX ASIAN RETAIL AND WEALTH BUSINESSES

* ‍ANZ ALSO FINALISED SALE OF ITS RETAIL BUSINESS IN VIETNAM TO SHINHAN BANK AT END OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)