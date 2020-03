March 2 (Reuters) - ANZ NZ:

* COMMERCE COMMISSION ON ANNOUNCED IT AGREED WITH ANZ THAT ANZ WOULD PAY SOME CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY LOAN CALCULATOR ISSUE FURTHER $29.4 MILLION

* “WE’LL BEGIN TO MAKE FURTHER PAYMENTS TO RELEVANT CUSTOMERS OVER COMING MONTHS”

* ALL AMOUNTS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER WERE PROVIDED FOR IN PERIOD TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Further company coverage: