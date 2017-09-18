BRIEF-ANZ says Baosteel to acquire co's stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
* Update on Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank-anz.ax
* Bao will acquire a 10% stake in SRCB instead of Shanghai Sinopoland Enterprise Management Development Corp
* “There are no material changes to financial terms of sale for ANZ”
* Cosco will acquire other 10% as previously announced by ANZ on 3 January 2017
* Baoshan Iron & Steel to join China Cosco Shipping Corp to Acquire ANZ's 20% stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank