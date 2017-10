Oct 18 (Reuters) - ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd

* ANZ new zealand board changes and chairman appointment

* ‍John Key has been appointed to board of ANZ New Zealand from 18 October 2017 and will become its new chair in January 2018​

* ‍Chair of ANZ New Zealand John Judge will be retiring from its board of directors in january 2018​