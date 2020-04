BRIEF-ANZ Says Total Provision Charge For Half Was $1.7 Bln

April 30 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* AS AT MARCH 31, CET1 RATIO WAS 10.8%

* ARE ALREADY ASSISTING 180,000 CUSTOMERS WITH DEFERRALS ON LOAN PAYMENTS

* TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE FOR HALF WAS $1.7 BILLION

* ARE WELL POSITIONED TO MANAGE HIGHER CREDIT CHARGES TAKEN AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* DURING HY, ALSO PROVIDED $16 BILLION ADDITIONAL LENDING, MAINLY TO LONG-TERM INVESTMENT-GRADE INSTITUTIONAL CUSTOMERS

* BUDGETS FOR SALARY INCREASES IN 2020/21 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED & FOCUSED ONLY THOSE BELOW SENIOR MANAGEMENT

* LOAN LOSSES HEADING INTO MARCH WERE AT HISTORICALLY LOW-LEVELS

* HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CONCERNS FROM APRA REGARDING OUR LEVEL OF CAPITAL

* WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON DIVIDEND DECISION AS PART OF A TRADING UPDATE IN AUGUST