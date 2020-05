May 28 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY CONCERNS FROM AUSTRALIAN PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY ON LEVEL OF CAPITAL

* PREPARING ANZ FOR ‘COVID-NORMAL’ WITH URGENCY

* VARIABLE REMUNERATION OF STAFF, PARTICULARLY SENIOR EXECUTIVES, TO BE MATERIALLY REDUCED GIVEN COVID-19 IMPACT

* BUDGETS FOR VARIABLE REMUNERATION & SALARY INCREASES ALREADY BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: