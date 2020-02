BRIEF-ANZ Total Provision Charge Of $116 Million For 1Q20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:

* TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE OF $116 MILLION FOR 1Q20 WAS $40 MILLION LOWER THAN FOR SAME QUARTER FY19

* MAINTAINING WATCHING BRIEF ON SHORT-MEDIUM TERM ECONOMIC IMPACT FROM BUSHFIRE ACTIVITY, RECENT FLOODING & EMERGING IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 VIRUS

* IN DEC QUARTER, AUSTRALIAN HOUSING 90+ DELINQUENCY LEVELS HAVE DECLINED FROM 4Q19

* IN DEC QUARTER, AUSTRALIAN HOME LOAN BALANCE SHEET STABILISED; SEES HIGHER LEVELS OF AMORTISATION ARISING FROM LOW INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT