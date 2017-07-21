FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 2.5 pct
July 21, 2017 / 6:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-AO World Q1 UK revenue growth 2.5 pct

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - AO World

* Trading Statement, for the period 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017

* Board expects results for full year to fall within range of market expectations

* UK trading environment remains challenging

* Revenue growth in UK AO website sales of 6.2% in Q1

* Overall UK revenue growth in quarter was 2.5%

* Europe segment has performed in line with our plan

* Europe saw strong year-on-year revenue growth of 57.6% in local currency (up 73.1% on a sterling basis) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

