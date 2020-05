May 25 (Reuters) -

* DGAP-WPÜG: ATTAINMENT OF CONTROL / TARGET COMPANY: VITA 34 AG; BIDDER: AOC HEALTH GMBH

* AOC HEALTH GMBH SAYS ACQUIRED 1,132,464 NO-PAR VALUE REGISTERED SHARES IN VITA 34 AG AND THEREBY ATTAINED CONTROL