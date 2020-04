BRIEF-Aon Board Determined To Temporarily Reduce Annual Base Salaries Of Neos Due To COVID-19

April 27 (Reuters) - Aon PLC:

* AON PLC - ON APRIL 24, BOARD DETERMINED TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE ANNUAL BASE SALARIES OF NEOS DUE TO COVID-19

* AON PLC - BOARD DETERMINED TO ALSO TEMPORARILY REDUCE CASH COMPENSATION OF EACH OF CO’S NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* AON PLC - NO ONE AT CO IS GOING TO LOSE THEIR JOB BECAUSE OF THIS COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* AON PLC - AON BUSINESS SERVICES TEAM MOBILIZING FIRM-WIDE EFFORT TO REDUCE ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE NOT RELATED TO CLIENT SERVICE

* AON PLC - PAUSED STOCK BUYBACK PLAN AND SET ASIDE THOSE FUNDS

* AON PLC - INTEND TO PRESERVE DIVIDEND

* AON PLC - APPROXIMATELY 30% OF OUR COLLEAGUES WILL SEE NO REDUCTION IN PAY

* AON PLC - PLANNING FOR 70% OF ITS COLLEAGUES TO TAKE A REDUCTION OF ABOUT 20% OF SALARY