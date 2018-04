April 10 (Reuters) - Aon Plc:

* CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

* LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE

* SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

* HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018

* INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: